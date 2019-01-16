KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A woman was found shot and killed after she crashed her car on the interstate in the downtown loop.
Police were called just after 3 a.m. Wednesday just west of Troost Avenue to the interstate exit ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to the east side of the downtown loop on an injury wreck.
When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on the ramp, and inside the vehicle, they found a woman dead. It appeared she had been shot, police said.
It’s unclear if the victim died of the gunshot wound or if it was from the impact of the crash, police say.
Officers had a good portion of the exit ramp shut down to investigate the scene. However, those lanes are back open.
Police are still working to identify the witness.
Earlier Wednesday morning, detectives say there were gun shots heard from The Shady Lady located at 2800 E. 12th St. Police are not sure if that is related to this. They say they’re looking at all possible connections in that area.
Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them.
