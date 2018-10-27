MOBERLY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman is facing charges after assaulting two officers who detained her for walking into traffic.
On Friday at about 2 p.m., officers went the area of U.S. 24 near U.S. 63 after someone called and said there was a female pedestrian walking into traffic.
When officers arrived, they detained the woman because she seemed to be unable to take care of herself.
Later, while trying to get her evaluated, she assaulted two officers and caused them to sustain minor injuries.
Assistant Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford subsequently charged Marybeth Baggett with two counts of assaulting a special victim in the third degree, which is a class D felony.
Her cash-only bond is set at $10,000.
Baggett is currently being held at the Randolph County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.