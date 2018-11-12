Woman dies in Overland Park house fire

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities say a woman has died after she was rescued Sunday night from the basement of a burning Overland Park home.
She was identified as Leanora C. Marks. She was 67.
The Overland Park Fire Department responded about 9 p.m. to the 7500 block of Kessler Lane.
The fire department says the house had heavy smoke through the roof when fire crews responded. The blaze was reported under control a half hour later.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
