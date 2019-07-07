KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman has died after she arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to the area of 39th Street and Myrtle Avenue on a sound of shots call.
When officers arrived on the scene, they received notification that a vehicle showed up at a local hospital with a the passenger suffering from gunshot wounds. Doctors pronounced the woman dead.
The driver of the vehicle told officers that they were in the area of 39th Street and Myrtle Avenue when they heard gunfire. The driver then realized the passenger had been struck by gunfire and drove her to the hospital.
Police continue to investigate. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to arrest in this case.
