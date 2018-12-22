KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – One person was fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas on Saturday evening.
The shooting happened in the area of 40th and Rainbow.
The authorities initially said the shooting was minor, but later provided an update saying the victim had died.
The shooting happened near a Taco Bell in that area.
When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman inside who had been shot. The police said the woman and walked back into the restaurant and asked for help.
When EMS arrived, she was immediately taken to the hospital across the street. Her injury did not initially seem life-threatening, but she died during surgery.
The suspect is not in custody at this time.
