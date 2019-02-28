OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – One woman has died following an apartment fire in Olathe on Thursday night.
The fire happened in the 400 block of N. Monroe at 7:15 p.m.
The Olathe Fire Department said that they rescued an adult from the apartment that was on fire.
That person was in critical condition and was taken to a local hospital. The authorites provided and update and said that person had died at the hospital on Friday. She was identified as Alexandria A. Armstrong, a 33-year-old from Olathe.
Investigators believe that a damaged electrical cord ignited a couch and other nearby items, which caused the accidental fire.
Damage is estimated at $35,000.
About 7:30 pm, firefighters rescued an adult from an apartment #fire at 420 N. Monroe Street. The person was transported in critical condition to an area hospital by @JoCoMedAct. The fire is under investigation. A damage estimate is not yet available. Prayers for all! pic.twitter.com/SvE63rRFGX— Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) March 1, 2019
