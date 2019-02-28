OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – One woman has died following an apartment fire in Olathe on Thursday night.

The fire happened in the 400 block of N. Monroe at 7:15 p.m.

The Olathe Fire Department said that they rescued an adult from the apartment that was on fire. 

That person was in critical condition and was taken to a local hospital. The authorites provided and update and said that person had died at the hospital on Friday. She was identified as Alexandria A. Armstrong, a 33-year-old from Olathe.

Investigators believe that a damaged electrical cord ignited a couch and other nearby items, which caused the accidental fire.

Damage is estimated at $35,000.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.