KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A woman has died following a structure fire in Kansas City, Kansas and a local family is mourning the life that was lost inside.
The fire happened in the 3200 block of 27th Street in KCK on Saturday.
Firefighters were called out to the scene around 7 a.m.
The woman who died was Juanita Dupree.
Anthony Hayes told KCTV5 News he lived with his grandmother and other family members before that fire ruined the home.
“I can’t believe it,” he said. “It’s not real to me and I don’t know… I just don’t know what to say.”
The fire burned away the memories for his family and took a loved too soon.
“I consider her my mom,” Hayes said with regard to Dupree. “She took care of me. I grew up in this house.”
He said it’s still hard to believe his grandmother is no longer with him.
“At the end of the day we just a family and we lost someone who was the base of our family,” he said. “We lost a finger to the fist.”
“To me, she was Superwoman,” he said. “She retired twice. She worked very hard and she was just a go-getter. You never knew anything was wrong with her. She was the most independent woman I know.”
He is grateful no one else was hurt and plans to work through the pain by leaning on friends and family.
“All she wanted around her was positivity and love,” he said. “I have never seen her down and she had the answer to every question. To me she was the next big thing to Google.”
“Honestly, I don’t know how it’s going to be without her,” he said.
