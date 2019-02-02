THREE RIVERS, MICH. (AP) -- A 90-year-old woman has died in the extreme cold after locking herself out of her home in southwestern Michigan.
WOOD-TV says Ada Salna was found covered with snow on the steps of her home Wednesday near Three Rivers in St. Joseph County.
Pathologist Joyce deJong says Salna died of hypothermia.
Blood loss from a cut also contributed to her death.
The TV station says Salna was feeding birds when she was locked out.
