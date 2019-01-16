OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A woman has died after an SUV crashed into a pond on Thursday morning.
It happened at about 10:15 a.m. at the corner of College Boulevard and S. Lone Elm Road.
The pond is south of College Boulevard and east of Lone Elm Road. It is also across the street from Olathe Northwest High School.
According to the Olathe police, the SUV was headed east on College Boulevard when it hit a car at S. Lone Elm Road. It then kept going east, left the road, and went into the pond.
Teams from Olathe and Lenexa’s Fire Departments geared up in wet-suits, jumped in the water, and pulled Helen Riddle, 61-years-old of Olathe, from her SUV following the crash.
Riddle, who was recovered from the SUV, was the only person inside.
Authorities said that the investigation revealed that Riddle suffered from a medical emergency prior to to the accident. Police have said that Riddle died on Friday.
“That’s a tedious process to go through all these witnesses and talk to them all and line everything up," Sgt. Logan Bonney said. "So, it’s going to be a long investigation.”
College Boulevard was closed for a period of time because of the crash.
Police wrapped up in the area around 4 p.m. after spending a lot of time combing through the ice-covered pond to make sure no one else was in the water. No one else was located.
A heated tent had to be brought out to keep rescuers warm.
Sara Frazier and her husband Bill live next door. They came outside when they heard the commotion.
“We heard sirens, lots of them,” she said.
“The fence has been taken out by the car,” he said. “Evidently it had crashed through there and gone into the pond. I could see the top of the car. It was sticking out of the water about, oh, maybe a foot.”
The Fraziers said the woman was under the surface for quite some time.
“They were working frantically,” Sara Frazier said. “About six men in the water trying to extricate whoever was in the car and it took a long time. And, once they got the person out, it was just a matter of seconds before they got them out and started trying to revive them, resuscitate them, and get them in a MedAct truck.”
The pond is Barbie Breedlove’s and what started as a regular day for her ended with something she never really thought would happen.
“In the middle, it’s pretty deep,” Breedlove said. “I know when we were doing it, I could stand in the middle and it would definitely be way over my head. It’s much deeper than what you think for a little pond.”
“You only hope that, whoever it is, that that person is going to be okay,” Breedlove said. “Of course your main concern is for the person and for the people who are going down to make sure that there is nothing else down there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.