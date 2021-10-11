KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCPD is investigating a single-car crash that left one woman dead early Monday morning.
The incident happened near 23rd and Wheeling, according to the crash report. A Ford Mustang occupied by two people was headed eastbound on 23rd when it lost control and struck a light pole.
The passenger, described as a white female, died at the scene. The driver, a white male, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate speed was a factor.
