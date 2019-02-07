TOPEKA, KS (AP) — A wintry mix of snow and ice has closed schools, government offices and several universities and caused another deadly wreck in Kansas.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Dana Michelle Thowe was killed early Thursday when she crashed into a snow plow on Interstate 70 in Topeka. The crash happened two days after another driver was killed after losing control on a slick Miami County bridge.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced she was closing state offices in the Capitol's Shawnee County after the National Weather Service issued a combination of ice storm warnings and winter weather advisories for a large swath of the state.
Dozens of districts canceled classes, including Topeka, Lawrence, Wichita and several in the Kansas City area. Also closing was Emporia State University, the University of Kansas and Pittsburg State University.
