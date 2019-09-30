RAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is facing charges after a woman fell out of the passenger window of his car and was fatally injured.
Misty Newell, 38, was run over by the car she had been riding in before she fell out the window near 14100 State Missouri Route Y in Ray County. The Missouri State Patrol says the incident happened late Friday in a rural area about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City, Missouri, near the town of Excelsior Springs.
The State Patrol says Newell was improperly riding in the 2006 Ford 500 sedan before she fell out the window.
The 35-year-old driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
