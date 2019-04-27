GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – A woman has died after being ejected from a vehicle in Grandview.
The crash happened just before 5 p.m. at the I-49 southbound exit to Main Street.
The vehicle was headed south and taking the exit when it lost control, went across West Outer Road, and ejected the driver.
The driver, a 34-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital for critical injuries and died there.
The identity of the driver is being withheld until her family has been notified.
