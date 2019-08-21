LAWRENCE, KS. (KCTV) --- A 24-year-old woman died Tuesday evening after her moped was hit by a pick-up truck, Lawrence police say.
The wreck happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Haskell Avenue.
According to police, a pick-up truck hit the moped the woman was riding. It was initially believed a pedestrian was struck by another vehicle.
Rescue efforts were attempted on scene, but the woman later died.
All possible factors are being investigated, the cause of the wreck not being determined yet.
