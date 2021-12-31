KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A woman was killed in a shooting on Friday evening, according to Kansas City police.
Police reported to the scene of a reported shooting just before 9:45 p.m. They found a woman who was suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police performed live-saving measures, but were unable to save her life.
Authorities are not classifying the shooting as a homicide at this time.
They do not believe the death was related to any celebratory gunfire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.