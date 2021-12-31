Police lights tape generic
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A woman was killed in a shooting on Friday evening, according to Kansas City police. 

Police reported to the scene of a reported shooting just before 9:45 p.m. They found a woman who was suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Police performed live-saving measures, but were unable to save her life. 

Authorities are not classifying the shooting as a homicide at this time. 

They do not believe the death was related to any celebratory gunfire. 

