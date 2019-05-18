KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The rain just kept coming down today and the water levels on some Kansas City, Kansas streets went up.
KCTV5’s Caroline Sweeney spoke to a woman who is taking on the water by herself.
Residents in the area say part of Armourdale floods so much because of the sewers.
A pile of mud, leaves and trash from earlier today, when the weather got bad, had to be pulled from the tops of the grates.
Michelle Gardner said she is in a race against rain to keep these grates clear and her street dry.
“Every time it rains, we come out here – I come out here – and clean the sewers because I don’t want to see my house lost,” Gardner said. “I had my shovel and he had a pole and we were digging and the neighbors in the yellow house came out.”
The water has now gone down significantly.
She said the city isn't out in the area enough. We saw them on her street today, but the said it's "too late."
We reached out to the unified government. Edwin Birch with the city said they’re looking for solutions, that crews responded around 4:30 p.m. today and there are possible improvement projects coming in the future.
Gardner disagrees. “I’m the one who gets out here and does it for me and my neighbors,” she said.
She hopes it won't happen again.
Gardner said she’s lived in the neighborhood her whole life and flooding has always been an issue. She also said she won’t stop trying to keep her area of low-lying Armourdale as clear as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.