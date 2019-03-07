Jo Ann Lerma

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An Independence woman has been charged with kidnapping her roommate's four children after they were found in a broken down van.

Jo Ann Lerma, 47, is facing four counts of kidnapping.

The mother of the children called police on Tuesday. She said Lerma told her she didn't deserve the children and was taking them to Branson.

Later that night, an officer found Lerma in a van at I-435 and 71 Highway. Also in the van were the four children, ranging in age from 5 years old to 7 months.

They were crying and two were naked from the waist down.

The children are now back with their mother.

