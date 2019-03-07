KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An Independence woman has been charged with kidnapping her roommate's four children after they were found in a broken down van.
Jo Ann Lerma, 47, is facing four counts of kidnapping.
The mother of the children called police on Tuesday. She said Lerma told her she didn't deserve the children and was taking them to Branson.
Later that night, an officer found Lerma in a van at I-435 and 71 Highway. Also in the van were the four children, ranging in age from 5 years old to 7 months.
They were crying and two were naked from the waist down.
The children are now back with their mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.