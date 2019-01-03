JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Today, a woman in Johnson County is facing multiple charges, including hosting an underage alcohol party.
Tiffany Shalberg, 44, was arrested around 10:30 a.m. while officers were serving a warrant.
She has been charged with:
- Hosting an underage alcohol party
- Three counts of contributing to a child's misconduct
- Promoting obscenity
- Three counts of endangering a child
- Four counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor
She is being held on a $1,500 cash bond.
Her arraignment is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.