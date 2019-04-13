JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A woman has been charged in Johnson County with assaulting an officer.
According to the charging documents, the incident that led up to the charges happened on Friday.
Latonya Dawson has been charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer, felony interference with law enforcement, and misdemeanor interference with law enforcement.
The felony interference charge involved one officer. All the other charges involved another.
No other information is available about the incident that led up to the charges.
Her bond has been set at $25,000 cash or surety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.