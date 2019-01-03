KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities have charged a woman in connection with Kansas City's first homicide of 2019, which left a man dead.
On Wednesday just before 10 p.m., officers went to a local hospital after a man who had been stabbed arrived there via a private vehicle.
While officers were on the way to the hospital, additional officers were sent to the 2100 block of E. 10th St. after someone called and said there was a disturbance at an apartment there.
Shortly after that, the officers at the hospital were told that the man had died. Before he died, that man said he had been stabbed by his girlfriend at the apartment on 10th.
Overnight, detectives and crime scene investigators were processing the scene on 10th Street and canvasing the area for witnesses and evidence.
Just before 8 a.m., the police said they had identified the man who had been killed as 60-year-old Tony L. Carmons.
They said there was a "domestic violence connection," with regard to the stabbing.
After obtaining a search warrant, police found a steak knife in the kitchen sink. It appeared to have blood, hair, fibers, and flesh on it. Apparent blood also was found on the floor.
On Thursday evening, the Jackson County Prosecutor said they had charged 52-year-old Carmelita G. Smith with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with Carmons' death.
Witnesses identified Smith as the victim's current girlfriend. When the victim had told a nurse that his girlfriend had stabbed him, another hospital employee heard that same statement.
Therefore, Smith was later taken into custody.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $100,000 cash.
Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and anyone who saw anything is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.
By Jan. 2, 2018, Kansas City had not had a homicide yet.
