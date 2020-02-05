LEE'S SUMMIT, MO. (KCTV) --- A 75-year-old woman has been charged in connection to last month's bank robbery at the Bank of the West in Lee's Summit.
Bonnie B. Gooch, 75, was charged Wednesday with a Class D felony of stealing.
The robbery happened on Jan. 23.
Court records state that Gooch's son contacted police concerning his mother being, what he said, "off her rocker."
He said she mentioned she was going to rob a bank before she left their house.
She was taken into custody after stealing $3,000 from the bank.
