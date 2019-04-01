KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A woman is charged after one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 435 and 87th Street early Monday morning.
The police said that the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver causing a head-on crash.
Police said a Cadillac Escalade, driven by 34-year-old Naquita D Williams, was driving south on I-435 in a northbound lane. That vehicle struck a Ford Fusion, and the impact killed the driver.
Officers detected an odor of intoxicants and Williams’ eyes were watery, bloodshot and glossy. They continued to say that her speech was slurred. A test by the police indicated the impairment.
Williams faces Driving While Intoxicated resulting in death, a Class B Felony.
