KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A Kansas City woman has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of an individual.
McKinzy Kuykendall was arrested and charged on Friday. She's accused of fleeing a scene of a crash that resulted in the death of an Independence man.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 435 past Interstate 70 near the Truman Sports Complex.
Derrick Holloman was identified as the man killed in the crash.
