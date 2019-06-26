KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The yard on Bellefontaine is looking a lot better than it was a few days ago, but the homeowner still has a lot to fix.
About a 50-foot tree fell toward the house. It snagged power lines and almost tore off the meter on the side of the house. While the main structure of the home is mostly fine, she’s still left with a big cleanup bill.
Stephanie Carter is one of the many homeowners still cleaning up after last week’s storms. But she said a 50-foot tree didn’t fall from wind or rain, but from a city repair job. Crews came in to fix a sewer pipe and had to cut roots that may have left the tree unstable.
“This is soft ground. So instead of them putting something to stabilize it, pulling it back, they just put some dirt, some grass seeds and left it there,” Carter said.
The branches fell into the retiree’s house on Saturday. There wasn’t much damage to the building, but it was a big hit to her pocketbook. Carter now has to pay over $1,200 to cut it down. Removal crews said they’ve never seen a city project end like this.
“It didn’t break, it de-rooted. It’d be different if the tree would’ve broke in the middle or something like that or lightning struck it and cracked it, but it de-rooted it and it fell on top of her house,” Brandon Geiger, tree remover, said.
The construction company said that it was the weather that caused it to fall down. But Carter said some of the roots are just clean cut off which means they damaged the roots and left the tree unsecured.
“But because of all of the rain in the two-month span after they had done their work, that they weren’t responsible,” Carter said.
KCTV5 called Kissick Construction, the company contracted to fix the sewer. They said they would investigate what happened by looking at the pre and post-construction pictures they took. Carter isn’t convinced that will tell the whole story.
“Just didn’t do a very good job,” Carter said.
The city said, according to their records, workers only cut a few, small roots under the tree and it was leaning to begin with. Carter said she wishes crews could have taken the tree out then, before it had the chance to take out her property.
Neither the city nor the construction company were able to comment on camera Wednesday, but the city did say they don’t have the authority to remove a tree from a private property.
Officials said this was a situation with an already unstable tree and over saturated ground. Carter still said she’ll take her fight for reimbursement as far as she can
