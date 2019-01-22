KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- A woman has been charged with second-degree burglary after allegedly breaking into Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy’s house last year.
Tabytha C. Yeary, 27, was indicted by a Jackson County grand jury on Jan. 18.
Documents state that Duffy was away and received a notification from a Ring surveillance system.
Duffy watched the video feed as an unknown woman walked around inside his home.
When police arrived, they found the woman walking down the stairs in Duffy's clothing. The woman told police she thought his home was an Airbnb.
Police also discovered a Playstation 4 controller inside the woman's purse.
Records also state she later told police her fiancé was Elon Musk, but "it was not the same Elon Musk that we have seen."
Arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.