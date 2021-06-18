WESTWOOD, KS (KCTV) – A local woman is charged with abusing several children at a Johnson County daycare. Investigators cited 170 instances of abuse found on surveillance video between March 2, 2021 and March 26, 2021. The charges involve the abuse of four different children, all less than one year old.
Soon after a police report was filed, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment investigated the church school daycare and determined the school did not reporting the abuse promptly to the appropriate authorities.
Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe identified the daycare center as Shawnee Mission Christian School Wee Care. It is attached to Olivet Baptist Church on Mission Road.
24-year-old Rachel Beth Schrader was charged earlier this month with four counts of child abuse.
An affidavit detailed what the video showed on eight different days, noting that they were just a few examples.
In a video from March 26th, investigators described her actions when an infant would not take a bottle, in which she “tosses the child from her lap and the child falls to the floor landing on his face.”
On March 10th, according to the court document, “she is observed waiting for the other teacher to leave the room. She then walks over to a child and kicks him in the chest with her right foot causing him to fall back on his head.”
On March 12th, it says, she hit a student in the face, "causing him to fall to the ground," then can be seen "kicking him in the face and the side with her foot."
On March 22nd, it describes her "slamming the child onto the floor then getting up and kicking him in the hip causing him to roll to his face."
The list goes on to include grabbing infants by one arm, kicking, hitting, slapping and “shaking them violently as she carries them.”
“A lot of people send their kids to daycare, and they entrust them with the most precious things in their lives, their children,” said Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, when asked about the seriousness of the case. “That’s why those types of cases are so egregious. We are going to take this case very seriously and do the very best for the community and, most importantly, for the parents and their children.
Howe wouldn’t comment on many details of the still ongoing investigation but did say he wasn’t aware of any lasting injuries to the babies.
“As far as I know, the kids are okay, but I don't want to go into any more details, out of respect for the parents and the children,” he said.
Charging documents indicate employees noticed an injury on a child, reviewed surveillance, fired Schrader, then contacted police. They say law enforcement was contacted on March 28th regarding “a physical abuse incident that occurred on March 26th.
A Kansas Department of Health and Environment investigation was opened on March 30th into a complaint that “the program director did not report to DCF within 24 hours after being made aware of suspected child abuse” and that “a critical incident report was not submitted by the next working day after an incident occurred that jeopardized the safety of a child.”
The completed investigation report concluded that “after numerous concerns surfaced over a period of several months, regarding the staff members behavior and actions toward children, and the program director took no action to investigate the concerns.”
When KCTV5 contacted Shawnee Mission Christian School for comment, administrative pastor John Tilson deferred to the school’s lawyer, Maggie Tucker. A message left for her Friday afternoon has not yet been returned.
Howe would not comment on whether any administrators were culpable but said daycare facilities are mandated reporters and used the topic to stress that anyone can report suspected child abuse to the state hotline without fear of repercussions.
"If you see something, report it and allow authorities to evaluate the situation," Howe said. "Kansas law protects you, so you can't be sued civilly if you report that abuse."
The court affidavit indicated that when Schrader was interview, "she acknowledged losing her patience" on March 26th but "denied any mistreatment of any other children in her care."
Schrader’s lawyer, Carl Cornwell, said he was not prepared to comment at the moment but might do so after he reviews all the evidence.
Howe is asking anyone who had children in Schrader’s care to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
