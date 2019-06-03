KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/AP) — A young pregnant woman and her 2-year-old son were hospitalized after being wounded when gunfire erupted at a family birthday party in Kansas City, Kansas.
Police say the shooting was reported about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South 11th Street in the city's Armourdale community. The injured woman and child were in an upstairs bedroom when they were shot from outside the home. The woman lived at the house.
Family members said more than 20 relatives, including several children, were in the back yard of a house when an altercation started in a nearby alley. They say when shots rang out, everybody ran inside the house.
Family members said they don't know if anyone from the party was involved in the altercation. They said the wounded victims' conditions were improving Sunday.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and if you have any questions, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.