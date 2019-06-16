TRENTON, MO (KCTV) -- We have new information about the Trenton Officer who was shot.
It comes from a witness who said an alert group of men saw the struggle and shooting, then worked together to stop an inmate with a gun.
The witness said one of those good Samaritans was able to control the situation because he carried his own gun.
He never fired it, but he cornered the inmate who was trying to make the wounded officer drive with a stomach wound. Then, the men were able to hold that inmate to the ground by pointing a gun to his head.
The witness said she posted the information not to make a political statement about guns, but tell the truth about what happened and how conceal and carry can help in dangerous situations.
Thousands of people have shared the Facebook post.
We also have some new information about Officer Jasmine Diab.
On Sunday, she had surgery. We are told she cannot speak, but she can blink and open her eyes.
Today, supporters gathered outside the Trenton Police Department to show their support for the injured officer.
Her friend pointed out the officer is a single mother with a 4-year-old daughter.
"Probably one of the best mothers,” said Kendra Lickteig. “She loves her daughter. I mean, every mom loves their daughter, but that daughter is her baby. So proud of everything she does.”
A Facebook group called Helping Jasmine Diab said that she was able to hold her daughter's hand on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.