RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for a man who is a witness in a pending homicide case.

Kenneth E. Cornwell Jr. is 42 years old and was last seen on Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. in the 8900 block of E. 67th Street in Raytown.

At that time, he was in a green 2000 Kia Spectra with Missouri license plates “SR0 G3L.”

He has also not been heard from since Tuesday.

He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He also has tattoos on his left and right arms.

Anyone who knows where he is should immediately call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.

