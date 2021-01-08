KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - - A police chase Friday afternoon led to a serious wreck with seven people sent to the hospital, including two young children and three teens, one of whom was in critical condition as of Friday night.
Police say the short chase started at 26th and Woodland and ended with a crash at 31st and Garfield at 3:10 p.m. A map search shows the locations are less than a mile away.
Zachary Hicks lives on that corner and looked outside when he heard sirens and engines blaring.
“It was just a puff of smoke, parts flying. And then the light pole. The transformer blew,” Hicks described.
Police say they were chasing a blue Honda Accord that was reported stolen in an armed carjacking out of Grandview. The Honda was going south on Garfield, ran a stop sign and hit a black Chrysler 200 which was going westbound. Hicks said the Honda T-boned the front end of the Chrysler with such impact that the engine was dislodged.
“The whole front end, it just disappeared,” Hicks said. “The engine flew out one way. The car went the other way.”
The Honda police were chasing landed in an open lot. Hicks says it flipped several times and two of the three people inside were thrown from the car. Police say they were all young teens, all in the hospital in police custody. One of the teens was critically hurt.
Police say there were four people in the Chrysler, two adults and two children, ages one and 10. Police say their injuries are not life-threatening.
It is not clear when the Grandview carjacking happened. KCTV5 emailed Grandview Police late Friday afternoon seeking details.
