KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Operations at Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kansas will halt at midnight if GM and the union can’t reach a deal.
Local 31 Union President Clarence Brown was in Detroit Sunday morning at the bargaining table with GM. Sunday night, he’s making sure the approximately 2,000 workers in KCK are prepared for what’s to come.
“We’re going to walk out of that plant, and we’re going to hit these picket lines and we’re gonna be on their 24/7,” Brown said.
United Auto Workers say the strike is to secure fair wages, affordable healthcare, a fair share of profits, job security and a path to permanent seniority for temps.
GM’s counter statement says their offer improves wages and benefits and grows United States jobs. They say it includes more than $7 billion of investments.
Brown has been with GM for 13 years and he says this fight over a new bargaining agreement is personal.
“Do people forget that this corporation was almost dead, they were in the gutter?” Brown questioned.
“I don’t think that we got our fair share of when they were in the gutter and we helped pull them out. I’m not saying we were the only one to help pull them out of the gutter, but we were one of the major ones.”
KCTV5 News spoke with one worker who came by to get his food out of the work fridge, not knowing how long this strike will last. He says the strike will be worth it if he comes out of the other side with better health insurance.
