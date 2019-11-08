LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- The storied coaching career of Rockhurst football head coach Tony Severino is over.
Liberty North defeated Rockhurst 17-14 in the Missouri state playoffs on Friday night.
Severino coached at Rockhurst for 37 years.
He led the school to seven state championships and won over 340 games as a head coach.
He's the winningest head coach in Kansas City high school football history.
With the win, Liberty North remains undefeated on the season and is a step closer to a state title.
