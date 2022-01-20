KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Chiefs Kingdom will welcome a good amount of Buffalo fans to the city as the Chiefs take on the Bills this weekend.
But one rancher in the metro is a fan of a different kind of Buffalo.
A small shack in Missouri is aiding tailgating for diehard fans this weekend at Arrowhead. KC Buffalo Co in Belton prepares buffalo meat, including buffalo steaks, burgers and short ribs.
“When Buffalo comes to town a lot of customers show up," said Jim Lowe, a rancher at KC Buffalo Co. “Got to show them we can chew them up and spit them out.”
Lowe said like many enterprises, problems during the pandemic has made the process sluggish.
“They just get further and further behind.”
