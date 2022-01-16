OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- There will be no school in the Olathe School District on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19 due to Covid-19 cases and illness.
"With more than 400 subs in our buildings on Friday, plus our entire Learning Services department serving as subs in our buildings, we still had more than 100 unfilled positions," Olathe schools said in a statement. "In total, we had over 800 staff out sick, which is about 20 percent of our entire staff. Our dedicated principals, teachers, and staff did their best to cover for one another to make sure students could learn, but it was a great challenge. On top of our staffing challenges, we had more than 1,500 student positive cases last week."
Along with school, activities, athletics and facility rental will also be canceled.
The district expects that students and staff will report back on Thursday, Jan. 20.
