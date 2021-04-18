KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- You might want to keep an umbrella handy Sunday evening if you'll be outdoors, as we can't rule out a brief shower or some sprinkles making their way through the area.
They won't be widespread by any means, but you could still see a few drops on your windshield. Temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight and Monday will begin chilly.
Daytime will see a nearly 25 degree difference in afternoon high temperatures from the north side of town to the south side of town.
Up north, temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 40s and lower 50s while on the south side, temperatures will approach 70.
This is thanks to a cold front that will be headed through the area bringing us our next weather maker on its heels Tuesday morning, when we're expecting 1 to 3 inches of snow, which could make for some slushy roads and a tricky commute.
There is already a Winter Weather Advisory issued for the metro from 10 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday. A Freeze Watch is effective Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
