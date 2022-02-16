KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City metro is bracing for a significant weather storm on Thursday.
Below are some winter weather resources that you could provide a use to you.
CITY SNOW REMOVAL POLICIES
By city:
- Kansas City, KS
- Independence
- Kansas City
- Grandview
- Blue Springs
- Belton
- Gardner
- Tonganoxie
- Basehor
- Bonner Springs
- Lawrence
- Leavenworth
- Leawood
- Lenexa
- Lee's Summit
- Liberty
- North Kansas City
- Shawnee
- Olathe
- Merriam
- Overland Park
SNOW PLOW MAPS
Check the progress snow plows are making in clearing roads in your neighborhood.
If your city has a plow map that we do not have featured, please email us at newsdesk@kctv5.com.
