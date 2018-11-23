KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Saturday offered sunshine followed by increasing clouds and a warm afternoon as the high worked to around 60 degrees.
However, the storm will start as rain on Sunday morning around 6 a.m. and will quickly turn to snow as the wind gusts up to 40 MPH.
By 10 a.m., the rain should have changed to sleet or snow.
Then, it will snow over much of the area through 4 p.m. Expect snow totals from 1 inch up to 4 inches.
There will be places where heavier bands of snow set up, so we could have locally higher amounts of snow.
This storm has prompted the first Blizzard Warning in our general area since Dec. 19, 2012.
The Blizzard Warning does not include Kansas City, but KC and surrounding counties are in a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Sunday will be a terrible travel day, so consider altering your weekend plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.