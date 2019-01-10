PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City metro is going to face a frigid start to the playoff weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory running from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday for much of eastern Kansas and western Missouri, including Kansas City and the surrounding area.
A winter storm system moving across the region is expected to first bring rain earlier Friday that will transition into snow through the late afternoon and evening hours.
This could lead to surface glazing and slippery road conditions.
There is a chance for moderate to heavy snow overnight Friday into Saturday, especially on the east side of the area towards central Missouri.
The heaviest accumulation is expected overnight, with totals ranging between 2-5 inches. Light snow expected through the day before tapering off early in the evening.
