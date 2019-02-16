KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Stop if you've heard this before - snow is possible for the Kansas City metro area.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the metro from 6 p.m. Saturday evening to 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Roads will be slick in spots and could still be partially snow packed Saturday before more snow arrives in the evening.
Light to moderate snow will move in just before sunset, then become widespread tonight into the overnight hours.
The metro could see between 1-3 inches of additional snow from this next storm.
There's also the possibility of light freezing rain mixing with snow for areas along and south of I-70.
Ice accumulation is low, but could create hazardous travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.