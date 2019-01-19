Winter Weather Advisory in effect through until 3 p.m. Saturday

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through the overnight hours and will last until 3 p.m. Saturday.
Early Friday evening, heavy rain started to fall as temperatures held above freezing through the early evening hours for the Kansas City metro. A blustery northeast wind then began to draw in much colder air.
A turn to a wintry mix then occurred across the Kansas City area once the temperature fell to below freezing.
Bands of wind-driven snow will move across the area for most of the overnight hours with 2-4 inches of snow expected across the metro into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri by Saturday morning.
StormTrack5 Meteorologist Erin Little says the gusty cold wind will send the morning low temperature into the upper teens, making for a white-knuckle ride for anyone thinking about traveling along area roads in the morning.
The snow overnight will also bring several problems with the primary problem being the layer of ice beneath the fresh snow.
While the total snow cover is expected to be less than impressive compared to last weekend, there could and likely will be a substantial ice layer below what may appear to be a manageable snow.
Little says to expect nearly impossible driving conditions on any surface that is not treated until we see sunshine late day to help road crews.
You will also have to deal with bitter cold wind chills through the day as winds gust above 35 mph at times while the temperature holds steady in the teens.
Wind chills will be close to zero or below throughout the day with ground temperatures in the teens, making it impossible for the ice layer to melt away.
Sunday will offer sunshine and a very nice warm up. Temperatures will fall all day long with readings in the middle teens by 5 p.m.
The Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship game will be played in cold conditions, but compared to what earlier models were pointing at, this is a nice gift for both players and fans with game time temperatures in the 20s. The wind will also settle down on Sunday, so it's looking more and more likely that the weather will have little to no impact on the outcome of the game.
