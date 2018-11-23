KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- A Winter Storm watch has been issued from 6 a.m. Sunday until 9 p.m. Sunday night for the Kansas City metro area.
The National Weather Service says between 2 to 7 inches of snow is possible for Sunday.
Winds could gust as high as 35 miles per house.
Heavy and blowing snow are possible, causing "white out" conditions.
There is also the potential for sleet and ice accumulations in portions of Kansas and Missouri.
