KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) - Some government offices, universities and public schools in the area and around the state are closing early and airports are canceling flights in advance of a winter storm.
The National Weather Service says the storm will stretch from the nation's capital to Colorado. A Winter Storm Warning was issued early for St. Louis, Jefferson City and Columbia, which were expected to be the heaviest hit areas.
Later on Friday, the National Weather Service also issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KC metro that will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The heaviest expected to fall overnight into Saturday morning. Much of the KCTV5 News viewing area can expect 3-4 inches on the ground by Saturday morning with snow still falling. An additional 1-2 inches are possible from daybreak to noon Saturday sending the total across our area into the 4-6 inch range.
The snow will be heaviest east of the metro where 6-9 inch totals are possible from Sedalia to Marshall.
Travel on Saturday across central and eastern Missouri is not recommended.
The Warrensburg Police Department said, "In addition to the Phase I Snow Emergency being declared by Warrensburg Public Works, we ask if you get into an accident, and both vehicles are driveable (and no use of drugs or alcohol is suspected), please have both drivers exchange information." More information is available on that here.
Kansas City Public Schools is canceling all athletic practices, games, and other extracurricular activities for Saturday. All of Friday's after-school activities will be held normally.
The Shawnee Mission School District has canceled all school events for Jan. 12 and also closed the fitness center for that day. Friday's middle school practices have been canceled.
All activities in the Blue Valley School District are canceled for Saturday, which includes groups renting facilities there.
The University of Missouri's flagship campus in Missouri and St. Louis University shutdown Friday afternoon, along with numerous public schools.
St. Louis Lambert International Airport spokesman Jeff Lea says that airlines are canceling dozens of flights that were expected to take off or land through Saturday morning. Jefferson City officials also announced plans to close city offices early.
