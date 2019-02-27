OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Overland Park Regional’s Emergency Room is one of 11 owned by HCA.
Between 5 A.M. and 4 P.M. Wednesday, injury visits at all their ERs combined were up 40% from a typical winter day.
About half were people hurt in wrecks, mostly during the morning rush hour.
KCPD counted more than 300 between 10 P.M. and 10 A.M.
The other half were people who fell walking on the ice, like KCTV5 saw exactly three weeks ago.
You might only have a short walk to the office door but pack your heels for inside. To give you more balance, put your laptop and purse over opposite shoulders.
And a medically advised safer way to walk, like a penguin. Arms out, feet tilted out a bit, sort of shuffling.
An HCA representative says heavy snow days like last month aren’t the problem because people see how bad it is and stay home.
The trouble is the thin layers of ice that you don’t notice until your car slips, or you do.
The representative said the volume of ER visits have been the worst she had seen in several years and she’s worried Thursday could be worse than Wednesday, if people don’t use caution.
