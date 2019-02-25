KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Due to winter weather and the holidays, area hospitals and the Community Blood Center are operating in a blood emergency.
CBC’s inventory took a large hit during the height of the holiday season and continues to see a significant drop in donations due to the cold and flu season, and winter weather, including the snow and ice storms that canceled local blood drives over the past three weeks.
While donations during the winter months experience an annual lull, this year’s falloff was significantly sharper than expected, the CBS said.
“The holidays hit blood donations hardest. Coupled with bad weather and the cold and flu season, donor turnout wasn’t as strong as last year around this time,” said Kim Peck, senior executive director for CBC. “The community is in dire need of life-saving blood, and it’s imperative that more organizations get active in helping out their community by organizing drives in the next few weeks — when we need it most.”
CBC is calling on donors with all blood types to donate, as the already low O-negative “universal donors” and O-positive blood types are currently covering area hospitals’ urgent demand to help cancer patients, new mothers, and emergency victims who require urgent blood transfusions. CBC requires approximately 580 donors every weekday to meet area hospital needs.
CBC says they lost nearly 3,000 donations over January and February. According to their numbers, for every donation, up to three lives can be saved.
About one in seven hospital admissions requires a blood transfusion, and with a limited shelf life, supplies must be continually replenished.
You can find additional information about donating blood at savealifenow.org or call 1-800-753-4040.
