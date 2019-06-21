BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- Strong storms that hit the Kansas City metro on Friday morning left behind a mess.
The storms included a possible gustnado.
In a picture a viewer sent to KCTV5 that was taken between Belton and Kansas City, a wispy vortex that formed during the storm can be seen.
In Belton, one man got caught up in those winds. He is the youth pastor at the Belton Assembly of God Church.
The congregation was preparing their fireworks tent for the 4th of July. So, a few days ago, they set out a tent in the parking lot. However, the storm had other plans.
Now, Joseph Wright's congregation is salvaging what they can.
“We're doing pretty good,” he said. “In the process of cleanup.”
Wright couldn't help but worry when the clouds started moving in.
“Our pastor texted me this morning the storm was coming, pray,” he said.
He set out his phone on a church windowsill to record just in case anything happened as he went to secure the tent.
“I was making sure the straps were tight and the tent wasn't going to blow away,” he said.
His video caught the moment something did happen, just as Wright was walking into the tent.
“I just see the tent disappear,” he said.
The gust was strong enough to rip the anchors out of the concrete. It destroyed tables inside, but Wright is okay.
“Nothing, not a single bruise,” he said.
Their tent, on the other hand, isn't.
“It's absolutely shredded,” Wright said.
However, the pastor believes someone was looking out for him.
“Even in the midst of chaos, there's all these silver lining moments of God was there,” he said.
The church hadn't set out any of their fireworks yet, so they didn't lose any merchandise. They have found someone with a different tent they can use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.