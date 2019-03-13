KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A couple hats have blown right off people’s heads and some people were nearly blown away by the wind, but that’s not stopping them from coming to the Power and Light District.
Three ladies drove about an hour from Topeka for a concert and they weren’t going to let a little rain and wind stop them from seeing one of their favorite girl bands.
“No not at all,” Delanie Tipple said.
“I haven’t ever had to walk like this in rain and wind so it’s just no fun and my hands are cold,” Kaitlyn Slips said.
Strong winds caused a little trouble for the Phillips 66 credit sales team as they tried to get their tent up.
“Our teammates were out here, and they tried to set it up and it came tipping over, so we had to go back to the drawing board,” Kenny Groom with Phillips 66, said.
They figured it out though. They brought in some extra weights and concrete poles to help secure things. Good thing Groom’s hat was tied down too.
“This is actually good, I thought it was going to be a lot colder,” Groom said.
The rain did slow and the sun came out from behind the clouds eventually. 90,000 basketball fans are supposed to flood the downtown area for the Big 12 Fan Fest.
Guys who work at Homeslice are hoping for better weather for what they expect to be busy days ahead.
“It’s hectic, it gets a little overwhelming at times, but you get through it,” Austin Garvey, Homeslice employee said.
“We should be busy every single moment, like non-stop each day we’re going to get pounded,” Kyle Miller who also works at Homeslice said.
Oklahoma’s spirit rally is just kicking off and West Virginia’s begins at about 5:30 P.M.
There will be several more events between Thursday and Saturday.
