Train derailment
Source: Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism - Game Wardens

MATFIELD GREEN, KS (KCTV) -- Winds from Monday morning's severe weather are to blame for a trail derailing in Matfield Green, KS.

The Texas-bound train derailed at 3:40 a.m. Monday, hours after a BNSF spokesperson said it left Kansas City.

There were 107 cars on the train; 41 of them derailed. Most of the cars were empty and no hazmat crews were required.

No injuries were reported and the cleanup and repairs are expected to continue throughout the day.

