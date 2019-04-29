MATFIELD GREEN, KS (KCTV) -- Winds from Monday morning's severe weather are to blame for a trail derailing in Matfield Green, KS.
The Texas-bound train derailed at 3:40 a.m. Monday, hours after a BNSF spokesperson said it left Kansas City.
There were 107 cars on the train; 41 of them derailed. Most of the cars were empty and no hazmat crews were required.
No injuries were reported and the cleanup and repairs are expected to continue throughout the day.
