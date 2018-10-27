Win movie passes to see ' The Nutcracker and the Four Realms'

KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.'
Enter for your chance to win free passes to a special advance screening simply by clicking on this special link.
Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. 50 winners and a guest will download their passes, while supplies last.
Summary:
Based on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s classic tale and “The Nutcracker,” “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” showcases the wondrous journey of Clara, who finds herself in the mystical world of the Four Realms, home to a host of eccentric characters and no shortage of surprises.
Free registration is required to redeem your pass. To register and enter, go to http://www.seeitfirst.net/pin/782356.
The Screening Info:
AMC Studio 28
Olathe, KS
Date: 10/30/2018
Time: 7 p.m.
Social media:
#DisneysNutcracker
Release date: Opens in theaters on Nov. 3
Rating: PG
If you are having trouble downloading your passes please contact SeeItFirst customer service. The email support is HELP@seeitfirst.net.