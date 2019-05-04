FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of The Hustle.
Enter for your chance to win free passes to a special advance screening. We will have passes for 50 winners and each pass will admit a total of two people.
Summary:
In the hilarious new comedy The Hustle, Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.
Free registration is required to download/print winning passes. To register and enter, click here.
Each winning entry will admit two to the screening. For mobile phone users, go to http://www.gofobo.com/EIQhf89122.
Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
The Screening Info
Cinemark 20 & XD
Merriam, KS
Date: May 8
Time: 9 p.m.
Release date: Opens in theaters on May 10
Rating: PG-13
If you are having trouble downloading your passes please contact Gofobo customer service at www.gofobo.com/feedback. Their number is 866-372-0272 and they're open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. The email support is support@gofobo.com.
