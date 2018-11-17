Win movie passes to see 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of 'Ralph Breaks the Internet.'
Enter for your chance to win free passes to a special advance screening simply by clicking on this special link.
Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Sixty winners and a guest will download their passes, while supplies last.
Summary:
Video-game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and best friend Vanellope (voice of Sarah Silverman) leave the comforts of Litwak’s arcade in an attempt to save her game. Their quest takes them to the vast world of the Internet, a world Vanellope wholeheartedly embraces—so much so that Ralph worries he may lose the only friend he’s ever had.
Free registration is required to redeem your pass. To register and enter, go to http://www.seeitfirst.net/pin/472851.
The Screening Info:
AMC Studio 28
Olathe, KS
Date: 11/19/2018
Time: 7 p.m.
Social Media:
#RalphBreaksTheInternet
Release date: Opens in theaters on Nov. 21
Rating: PG
If you are having trouble downloading your passes please contact SeeItFirst customer service. The email support is HELP@seeitfirst.net.
